Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $128.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $37,123,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

