ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,424 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSIBU. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 362,920 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

TSIBU opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.