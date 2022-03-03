ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after acquiring an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cameco by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cameco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,569,000 after acquiring an additional 260,426 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 27.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,983,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,556,000 after acquiring an additional 859,559 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.