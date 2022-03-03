ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 25,248 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,248 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.26% of Brink’s worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.10. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

