ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 476,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Erasca at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,651,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Erasca stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. Erasca Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Erasca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

