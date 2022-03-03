ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,806 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $300.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.57. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

