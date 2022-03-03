ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 515,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,270,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 2.18% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,434,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,425,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 10,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Wager purchased 5,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BYRN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

