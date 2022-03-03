ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 155,000 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

