Arqma Reaches Market Cap of $351,450.94 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $351,450.94 and approximately $1,324.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.59 or 0.06669492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00261579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.04 or 0.00740472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00013221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070691 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00406702 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00300726 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,560,894 coins and its circulating supply is 12,516,350 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.