Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.23. 9,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 20,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
The stock has a market cap of $142.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.13.
About Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
