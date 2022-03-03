Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.23. 9,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 20,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $142.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

