Arlo Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,929 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the average volume of 414 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after acquiring an additional 466,311 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

