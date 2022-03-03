Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Raised to $14.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $943.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 54.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 45,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 37.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 193,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

