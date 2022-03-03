Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Arlo Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.060-$0.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,600. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $954.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.69.
In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.
About Arlo Technologies (Get Rating)
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.
