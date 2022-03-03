Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Arlo Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.060-$0.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,600. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $954.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

