Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARKAY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($152.81) to €142.00 ($159.55) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arkema from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($139.33) to €129.00 ($144.94) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.29.

Arkema stock opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.52. Arkema has a 52 week low of $114.76 and a 52 week high of $152.18.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

