Argon Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Argon has a total market capitalization of $591,079.50 and $58,428.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argon has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.57 or 0.06673896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,469.81 or 0.99984823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00044350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,141,207 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.