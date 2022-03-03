Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$7.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.08.

NYSE:ADM traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $80.59.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

