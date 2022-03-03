ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Short Interest Up 144.4% in February

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
AMSIY opened at $0.61 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

