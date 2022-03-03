ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Short Interest Up 144.4% in February

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

AMSIY opened at $0.61 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, Coke and Chemicals, and Corporate and Other. The Flat Steel Products segment comprises Vanderbijlpark works and Saldanha works. The Long Steel Products segment includes Newcastle works, Vereeniging works, and decommissioned Maputo works.

