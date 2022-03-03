Arcellx’s (ACLX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcellx’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Shares of ACLX opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $19.92.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.