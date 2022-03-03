Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $2.11 on Monday. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aravive by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive (Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

