Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Up 36,300.0% in February

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 36,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS APSI opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Aqua Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.
About Aqua Power Systems (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aqua Power Systems (APSI)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.