Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Holdings Lessened by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth about $140,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $45,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $158,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AQMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

