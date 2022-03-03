Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Million

Analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) to report $4.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.45 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $16.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 million to $18.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.99 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $25.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APDN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of APDN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 204,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,830. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

