Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Apple by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,388,991,000 after buying an additional 5,680,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,963,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,162,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

