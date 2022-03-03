Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Releases Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.
Shares of APLS stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 935,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,814. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.59.
In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
