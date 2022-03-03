Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.