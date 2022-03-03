APA (NASDAQ:APA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 43257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Specifically, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

