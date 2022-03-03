Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $463.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,294. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.71. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.14 and a 52 week high of $472.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

