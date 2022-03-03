Anita A. Zielinski Sells 12,362 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sysco stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.