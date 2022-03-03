Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Down 74.0% in February

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ANNMF stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Anima has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Get Anima alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Anima from €5.30 ($5.96) to €5.40 ($6.07) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.