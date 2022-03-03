Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of FINS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 43,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.43. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after acquiring an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter.

