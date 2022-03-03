Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of FINS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 43,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the last quarter.

