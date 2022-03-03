Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANEB – Get Rating) is one of 932 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Anebulo Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

17.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 89.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.23% -27.82% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,382.92% -120.00% -14.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5639 20021 42423 822 2.56

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.78%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 105.62%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -$30.25 million -2.84 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.93 billion $234.52 million 0.06

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.