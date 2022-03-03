Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Andritz stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Andritz has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

ADRZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Andritz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

