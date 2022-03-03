Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 52.31%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in 3D Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in 3D Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in 3D Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

