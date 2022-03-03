Andrew Beach Buys 6,237 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach acquired 6,237 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £25,821.18 ($34,645.35).

Shares of SThree stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.30) on Thursday, reaching GBX 396.50 ($5.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,992. The company has a market capitalization of £529.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 450.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 511.52. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($8.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from SThree’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.72) price objective on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

