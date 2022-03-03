Analyzing loanDepot (LDI) and Its Peers

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI – Get Rating) is one of 74 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare loanDepot to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $3.72 billion $113.52 million 4.90 loanDepot Competitors $4.17 billion $743.18 million 21.40

loanDepot’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot 3.05% 33.19% 4.24% loanDepot Competitors 44.35% -37.96% 3.77%

Dividends

loanDepot pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. loanDepot pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 23.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for loanDepot and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 6 6 0 2.38 loanDepot Competitors 404 1598 1853 69 2.40

loanDepot currently has a consensus price target of $12.46, suggesting a potential upside of 189.06%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 47.26%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

loanDepot peers beat loanDepot on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

