Analyzing Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) & Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Live Oak Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Luther Burbank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and Luther Burbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.63%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Volatility & Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 32.03% 25.18% 2.02% Luther Burbank 38.19% 13.74% 1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Luther Burbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $521.41 million 5.26 $166.99 million $3.71 17.08 Luther Burbank $229.80 million 2.98 $87.75 million $1.69 7.84

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Luther Burbank on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. The company was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

