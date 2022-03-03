Analyzing Lion Electric (LEV) & The Competition

Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV – Get Rating) is one of 684 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lion Electric to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lion Electric and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 6 0 2.50 Lion Electric Competitors 181 705 1004 20 2.45

Lion Electric presently has a consensus target price of $15.94, suggesting a potential upside of 95.64%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 67.43%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -15.09 Lion Electric Competitors $1.19 billion $53.95 million 9.18

Lion Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s competitors have a beta of 0.11, indicating that their average share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 32.63% -22.24% 2.46%

Summary

Lion Electric competitors beat Lion Electric on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

