Analyzing Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) and Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Cicero alerts:

This table compares Cicero and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cicero N/A N/A N/A Compass -7.70% -81.00% -19.81%

This table compares Cicero and Compass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cicero $1.54 million 0.00 -$1.61 million N/A N/A Compass $6.42 billion 0.46 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -3.19

Cicero has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cicero and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82

Compass has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 161.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cicero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 89.0% of Cicero shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cicero beats Compass on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cicero Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cicero, Inc. engages in the provision of desktop activity intelligence, process intelligence and automation software to help organizations isolate issues and automate employee tasks in the contact center and back office. It operates through Software Products segment. The Software Products segment include Cicero Intelligent Analytics Platform and Cicero Automation products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cicero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cicero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.