Analysts Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Price Target at $153.32

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.87.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.60. 1,915,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,201. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

