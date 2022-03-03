Analysts Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) PT at $203.80

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.08. 28,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $151.21 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.