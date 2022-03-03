Analysts Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target at $31.36

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.64. 158,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,808. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

