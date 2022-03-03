Analysts Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Target Price at $20.83

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MCRB opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 3.41. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 35,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 72,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 61,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,623,000 after acquiring an additional 93,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

