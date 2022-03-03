Analysts Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Price Target at $175.78

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.78.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

RS stock opened at $189.21 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $134.67 and a 52 week high of $194.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057 in the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $13,783,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

