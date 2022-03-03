Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) PT at $707.67

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $707.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

REGN traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $611.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,475. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,028 shares of company stock worth $15,388,172. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 21,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

