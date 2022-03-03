Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) PT at $707.67

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $707.67.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
REGN traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $611.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,475. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.56.
In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,028 shares of company stock worth $15,388,172. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 21,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.