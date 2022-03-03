Analysts Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target at $64.83

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

NKTX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 213,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,613. The stock has a market cap of $291.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.