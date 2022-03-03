Analysts Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target at $64.83

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
NKTX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 213,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,613. The stock has a market cap of $291.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $50.40.
About Nkarta (Get Rating)
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
