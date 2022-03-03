Analysts Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) PT at $46.67

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
HALO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,818. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50.
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
