Analysts Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) PT at $46.67

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,818. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.