Analysts Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Target Price at $44.75

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 69,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,963. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $3,930,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,714,000 after buying an additional 2,752,001 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,391,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after buying an additional 1,176,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

