Analysts Set Expectations for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

SHEN stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $990.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after acquiring an additional 263,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

