Analysts Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) PT at $123.13

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 72,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after acquiring an additional 59,031 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CGI by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CGI by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

GIB traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,666. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.03. CGI has a 12 month low of $74.99 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.